Loading
14-May-2018 9:03 AM

EVA Air achieves highest April pax since 2007

EVA Air reported (11-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

  • Passenger revenue: TWD8009 million (USD272.6 million), +8.2% year-on-year;
  • Passengers: 1.1 million, +2.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.8%, +0.4ppt;
  • Passenger yield: TWD2.02 (USD6.9 cents), +4.4%;
  • Cargo revenue: TWD2175 million (USD74.0 million), +12.0%;
  • Cargo: 55,172 tons, +4.1%;
  • Cargo load factor: 83.7%, -2.8ppts;
  • Cargo yield: TWD6.99 (USD23.8 cents), +7.6%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the carrier's busiest April since 2007. [more - original PR]

*Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = TWD29.382793

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More