EVA Air achieves highest April pax since 2007

EVA Air reported (11-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

Passenger revenue: TWD8009 million (USD272.6 million), +8.2% year-on-year;

Passengers: 1.1 million, +2.0%;

Passenger load factor: 80.8%, +0.4ppt;

Passenger yield: TWD2.02 (USD6.9 cents), +4.4%;

Cargo revenue: TWD2175 million (USD74.0 million), +12.0%;

Cargo: 55,172 tons, +4.1%;

Cargo load factor: 83.7%, -2.8ppts;

Cargo yield: TWD6.99 (USD23.8 cents), +7.6%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the carrier's busiest April since 2007. [more - original PR]

*Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = TWD29.382793