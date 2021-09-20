Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Sep-2021 4:49 AM

Eurowings to add new base at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, with network of 22 destinations

Eurowings announced (16-Sep-2021) the selection of Stockholm Arlanda Airport as its new base, ahead of the summer 2022 season. The carrier plans to offer a network of 20 European routes from the airport, and base five aircraft there. The carrier already operates from Arlanda to Hamburg and Düsseldorf, and also operated to Cologne prior to the pandemic. Other routes planned include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More