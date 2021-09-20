20-Sep-2021 4:49 AM
Eurowings to add new base at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, with network of 22 destinations
Eurowings announced (16-Sep-2021) the selection of Stockholm Arlanda Airport as its new base, ahead of the summer 2022 season. The carrier plans to offer a network of 20 European routes from the airport, and base five aircraft there. The carrier already operates from Arlanda to Hamburg and Düsseldorf, and also operated to Cologne prior to the pandemic. Other routes planned include:
- Spain: Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Malaga;
- Portugal: Faro;
- France: Nice;
- Germany: Berlin;
- Italy: Rome;
- Denmark: Copenhagen;
- UK: Birmingham;
- Poland: Gdansk;
- Kosovo: Pristina. [more - original PR]