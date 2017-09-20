Eurowings: 'Signs continue to point towards growth' in long haul business

Eurowings announced (19-Sep-2017) almost 90% of services to destinations outside Europe have been fully booked "for months". Eurowings CEO Oliver Wagner said: "The courage we've shown by investing heavily in the new business model of low cost long haul routes is now paying off". Eurowings stated the "signs continue to point towards growth for the Eurowings' long haul business in the coming year". The airline will "soon" be taking delivery of its seventh Airbus A330 and will offer customers "significantly more than a million" seats in 2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]