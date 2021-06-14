14-Jun-2021 4:51 AM
Eurowings selects Prague as its 10th base in Europe
Eurowings announced (11-Jun-2021) plans to open a new base at Prague Vaclav Havel Airport from 31-Oct-2021. Prague will be the carrier's 10th base in Europe. Eurowings will initially station two A320s in the Czech capital, increasing to three aircraft from summer 2022. Eurowings will operate from Prague to several European cities, including Barcelona, Milan, Athens, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv and Birmingham. Bookings for operations at the new base will open from 22-Jun-2021. The carrier plans to employ more than 100 staff at the airport. [more - original PR - Eurowings] [more - original PR - Prague Airport]