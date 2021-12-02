Eurowings reports 100,000 middle seats reserved by passengers since summer 2020

Eurowings announced (01-Dec-2021) it sold 100,000 'free middle seats' since the introduction of the service in summer 2020. The service offers passengers the option to extend personal distance from other travellers by reserving the middle seat as an add on. The airline reported the option, previously only available on BIZclass fares, has been most popular on services to Palma de Mallorca from Duesseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn. [more - original PR]