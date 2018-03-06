Loading
7-Mar-2018 8:13 AM

Eurowings plans 'largest growth German air traffic has ever experienced'

Eurowings CEO and Lufthansa Group executive board member Thorsten Dirks announced (06-Mar-2018) Eurowings is "handling the largest growth that German air traffic has ever experienced". Eurowings plans the following developments in 2018:

  • 30 new aircraft;
  • 70,000 additional flights, equating an increase of eight million passengers year-on-year;
  • Launch of 'BIZclass' for long haul routes;
  • Expansion at Duesseldorf airport with 40 aircraft to be based at facility;
  • More digitisation, with further development of eurowings.com, high speed onboard internet access and social media development.

Eurowings stated: "No other German airline has put so many planes into operation in such a short period of time". Mr Dirks added: "Last year, we didn't just grow by 77%... We also reached profitability one year earlier than projected". [more - original PR]

