Eurowings plans 'largest growth German air traffic has ever experienced'

Eurowings CEO and Lufthansa Group executive board member Thorsten Dirks announced (06-Mar-2018) Eurowings is "handling the largest growth that German air traffic has ever experienced". Eurowings plans the following developments in 2018:

30 new aircraft;

70,000 additional flights, equating an increase of eight million passengers year-on-year;

Launch of 'BIZclass' for long haul routes;

Expansion at Duesseldorf airport with 40 aircraft to be based at facility;

More digitisation, with further development of eurowings.com, high speed onboard internet access and social media development.

Eurowings stated: "No other German airline has put so many planes into operation in such a short period of time". Mr Dirks added: "Last year, we didn't just grow by 77%... We also reached profitability one year earlier than projected". [more - original PR]