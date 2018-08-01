1-Aug-2018 4:55 PM
Eurowings Group EBIT loss more than doubles in 1H2018
Eurowings Group reported (31-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR1142 million, +4.9% year-on-year;
- EBIT: EUR5 million, -91.1%;
- Passengers: 10.5 million, +17.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.0%, +1.2ppt;
- Yield: EUR 8.0 cents, -0.9%;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.9 cents, +1.5%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.4 cents, +6.3%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR1935 million, +9.2%;
- Operating costs: EUR2200 million, +17.1%;
- Fuel: EUR433 million, +30.4%;
- Labour: EUR304 million, +28.8%;
- EBIT (loss): (EUR199 million), compared to a loss of EUR77 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 17.9 million, +23.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 79.8%, +2.4ppt;
- Yield: EUR 7.8 cents, -1.5%;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.7 cents, +1.9%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.9 cents, +6.9%;
- Employees: 9357, +31.3%. [more - original PR]