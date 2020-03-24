24-Mar-2020 10:05 AM
Eurowings Europe and Germanwings to temporarily suspend all services
Eurowings announced (23-Mar-2020) plans to implement a further significant decrease in scheduled services from 25-Mar-2020, due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Eurowings Europe and Germanwings will temporarily suspend all services and ground their aircraft, while Eurowings will operate a schedule representing approximately 10% of its pre coronavirus operations. The LCC will focus on services to return European citizens home from popular holiday regions and providing basic domestic and select international services at Duesseldorf Airport, Cologne/Bonn Airport, Stuttgart Airport and Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt. [more - original PR]