2-Jun-2022 12:36 PM
Eurowings Discover opens new short haul base at Munich Airport
Eurowings Discover opened (01-Jun-2022) a new short haul base at Munich Airport and plans to commence operations with its first A320 stationed at the hub on 01-Jun-2022. The carrier plans to add two A320s to its Munich fleet in Aug-2022 and increase its A320 fleet at the hub to five aircraft by the end of 2022. The carrier will expand its network from Munich over Jun-2022 and Jul-2022 to include Samos, Rhodes, Chania, Zakynthos, Bodrum, Antalya, Hurghada and Ibiza. [more - original PR - German]