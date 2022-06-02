Become a CAPA Member
2-Jun-2022 12:36 PM

Eurowings Discover opens new short haul base at Munich Airport

Eurowings Discover opened (01-Jun-2022) a new short haul base at Munich Airport and plans to commence operations with its first A320 stationed at the hub on 01-Jun-2022. The carrier plans to add two A320s to its Munich fleet in Aug-2022 and increase its A320 fleet at the hub to five aircraft by the end of 2022. The carrier will expand its network from Munich over Jun-2022 and Jul-2022 to include Samos, Rhodes, Chania, Zakynthos, Bodrum, Antalya, Hurghada and Ibiza. [more - original PR - German]

