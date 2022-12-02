Eurowings Discover COO: Airlines and airports need a 'partnership perspective'

Eurowings Discover COO Wolfgang Raebiger, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (01-Dec-2022) a "partnership perspective" is needed between airlines and airports to address operational issues. Mr Raebiger noted that consumers do not care whether the airline or airport is responsible for disruptions. He said airlines and airports "need to work together on the solutions", adding: "It's not about the blame game".