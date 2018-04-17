Loading
Eurowings commences long haul services from Munich Airport

Eurowings launched (16-Apr-2018) long haul operations from Munich Airport with twice weekly Munich-Las Vegas service using A330-200 aircraft. One way fares start from EUR189.99. 10 new long haul destinations are being added to the offering from Munich, including Fort Myers from 01-May-2018, Windhoek from 07-May-2018, Cancun from 19-Apr-2018, Mauritius from 21-Apr-2018, Varadero from 02-May-2018, Punta Cana from 04-May-2018, Montego Bay from 18-Jul-2018, Bangkok from 15-Jun-2018 and Puerto Plata from 19-Jul-2018. Eurowings CEO and CCO Oliver Wagner said: "With a total of 15 new routes and 41 destinations from Munich, we're doubling our growth and will carry up to two million passengers". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]

