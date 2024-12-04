Loading
4-Dec-2024 4:56 PM

Eurowings announces summer 2025 schedule from Germany

Eurowings announced (03-Dec-2024) plans to operate 412 routes to approximately 142 destinations in 36 countries in summer 2025. The programme from Eurowings bases in Germany includes:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More