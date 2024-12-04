4-Dec-2024 4:56 PM
Eurowings announces summer 2025 schedule from Germany
Eurowings announced (03-Dec-2024) plans to operate 412 routes to approximately 142 destinations in 36 countries in summer 2025. The programme from Eurowings bases in Germany includes:
- Berlin Brandenburg Airport: 42 destinations;
- Dortmund Airport: Five destinations, comprising Thessaloniki, Kavala, Catania, Split and twice daily service to Palma de Mallorca;
- Düsseldorf Airport: 110 destinations;
- Cologne/Bonn Airport: 66 destinations;
- New routes to Erbil, Klagenfurt and Bastia;
- Madeira extended to summer schedule;
- Dubai extended to Easter and autumn school holidays;
- Increased frequencies to Burgas, Malaga, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Palermo, Thessaloniki, Nice, Sarajevo and Verona;
- Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt: 52 destinations;
- Increased frequencies to Stockholm, Barcelona, Málaga, Kos, Thessaloniki and Burgas;
- Hanover Airport: 11 destinations, including four in Italy;
- Nuremberg Albrecht Durer Airport: Seven destinations, including up to twice daily Mallorca service and nine weekly frequencies to Crete, Kos and Rhodes;
- Stuttgart Airport: 67 destinations;