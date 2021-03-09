Eurowings announces plans for new Berlin Brandenburg Airport hub

Eurowings announced (08-Mar-2021) it will open a new base at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on 01-Apr-2021. The carrier will station three A320s at the airport, placing them preferentially at Pier North. Eurowings will connect Berlin with Cologne, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart at least three times a day, offering higher capacities on some days. It will also operate from Berlin to Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Greece, Austria, Corsica, Croatia and Egypt. It will supplement its network with routes for VFR traffic, such as Beirut. The carrier plans to add more than 100 new positions at the airport. [more - original PR]