Eurowings agrees with ver.di on new collective agreement

Eurowings agreed (20-Sep-2017) with Germany's ver.di union on a new collective agreement. Eurowings recently concluded a collective agreement with cabin crew union UFO. UFO and ver.di are the stakeholders of cabin crew staff at Eurowings. The agreement enables Eurowings to hire new cabin crew staff at short notice. According to Eurowings head of HR and lead negotiator Benedikt Schneider, more than 1000 cabin crew applications have been received since the carrier launched recruitment for 200 permanent pilots and 400 flight attendants on 31-Aug-2017. [more - original PR]