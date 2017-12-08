Eurowings says 500 pilots, cabin crew hired since launch of recruitment drive

Eurowings hired (07-Dec-2017) 500 pilots and cabin crew since launching its wider recruitment drive. As previously reported by CAPA, Eurowings advertised for more than 1000 employment opportunities, including 300 for pilots, 500 cabin crew and 200 ground staff. Eurowings said 3000 applications were received so far and crew training commenced in Oct-2017 for new entrants. "The training lasts until the end of February - then almost all the crews we need for our planned growth are ready", said Eurowings CEO and COO Michael Knitter. [more - original PR - German]