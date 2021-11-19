Europe's aviation recovery in summer 2021 driven by international capacity

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Europe: international-led airline recovery pauses as COVID cases rise', stated (17-Nov-2021) Europe's capacity recovery, expressed as the percentage change in weekly seats from the equivalent week of 2019, is enjoying its fourth best week since before the pandemic, however each of the previous weeks was better. Seat numbers for the week of 15-Nov-2021 are down by 28.1% compared to 2019. This has slipped in successive weeks from a post crisis peak of -24.6% in late Oct-2021. Europe remains fourth in the regional capacity recovery ranking, behind Africa, Latin America and North America. The region's recovery in summer 2021 was driven by a surge in international capacity. In 2019 international seats were 76% of Europe's total capacity, but this fell to 51% in May-2020. It rose to 71% in Oct-2021, but has slipped back to 69% in Nov-2021 as coronavirus cases climbed. Europe's aviation capacity recovery is likely to remain at best on hold until COVID-19 case numbers start to fall again. [more - CAPA Analysis]