European Travel Commission predicts intl business travel to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024

European Travel Commission (ETC) reported (11-Feb-2021) the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate working practices and the management of business relationships and business travel in particular. This has resulted in calls on businesses to be more conscious of the environmental impact of their travel and has led to questions as to whether business travel will return to pre-pandemic levels. ETC's 2020 travel report indicates that predictions regarding the collapse of business-related travel are unlikely to materialise, as in-person meetings will remain a key part of business relationships. The return of international business travel to pre-coronavirus levels is expected by 2024, with domestic business travel recovering faster by 2023. [more - original PR]