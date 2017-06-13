European Transport Workers' Federation criticises EU Commission's ATC continuity proposals

European Transport Workers' Federation (ETWF) opposed (08-Jun-2017) provisions to ensure air traffic continuity during ATC strikes in the EU Commission's 'Open and Connected Europe' aviation regulatory package. ETWF stated it "strongly deplores" the Commission's "attempt to limit indirectly" the right to strike. As previously reported by CAPA, the Commission expressly stated the practices "do not question the fundamental right to strike, but rather aim to improve service continuity and minimise disruption to the European network for airlines and passengers". ETWF argued against the proposed practices, such as improvement of social dialogue and early notification of strikes by unions for better predictability, stating they "significantly encroach the national sovereignty of Member States". ETWF ATM committee chair Charles-André Quesnel said: "The aim of the proposed notification at individual level is to attack the collective power of trade unions and we cannot tolerate this... the proposed measures are in breach of EU Treaties". [more - original PR]