European Parliament develops aviation 'defence instrument' to 'protect without being protectionist'

European Parliament announced (20-Mar-2018) Transport Committee MEPs voted to support "new rules to better protect EU air carriers and to ensure fair competition in air transport". The regulation includes:

Setting up a "more effective complaints handling mechanism" to investigate possible unfair practices by non EU countries, including but not limited to subsidies to non EU airlines, preferential access to airport services or "unfair pricing";

Giving the European Commission power to "investigate possible unfair commercial practices". If the Commission finds 'injury' or 'threat of injury' to an EU airline, it can propose compensatory measures to offset the injury, such as financial duties or operational measures;

Investigations should take no longer than 12 months of the two year time limit for proceedings.

Fair competition should primarily be addressed through air transport agreements and the EU should engage in a constructive dialogue with non EU countries to include fair competition clauses in such agreements, the MEPs argue. Parliament however believes a "complementary, effective and dissuasive" complaints handling instrument is needed to ensure fair competition. MEP for Germany and Rapporteur Markus Pieper said: "Carriers from the Gulf region, Turkey, China and Russia have strong state connections which can cause market distortions... We have now developed an aviation defence instrument that will protect without being protectionist, and should persuade and deter rather than punish". [more - original PR]