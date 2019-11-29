European Parliament critical of US 'lack of interest' to resolve long standing Airbus/Boeing dispute

European Parliament stated (28-Nov-2019) the EU "must respond to new US tariffs in a coordinated and unified way", and criticised the US for its "lack of interest to work with the EU on resolving the long-standing Airbus/Boeing dispute". A WTO ruling on Airbus subsidies granted the US the right to levy tariffs on EU exports as retaliation for earlier, excessive EU subsidies given to the aircraft maker Airbus. The US levied up to 25% tariffs since 18-Oct-2019 on a large number of agricultural products and has announced another EUR6.8 billion in new agricultural tariffs. The EU won a parallel case brought against Boeing, and the WTO ruling on the level of tariffs with which the EU can retaliate is expected in 2020. [more - original PR]