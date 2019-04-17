European Investment Bank and AENA Aeropuertos Internacional enter JV to lower environmental impact

European Investment Bank and AENA Aeropuertos Internacional entered (16-Apr-2019) a contract to improve the environmental impact of Spanish airports. The contract includes an EUR86 million loan of up to two years for AENA to finance 75% of its energy efficiency investments planned for 2017 to 2021. The loan will allow AENA to replace airport lighting systems with low energy alternatives, optimise thermal insulation of terminals, renovate ventilation systems and boilers as well as install 2700 electric vehicle recharging points at the networks car parks. Funding will additionally allow for creation of a solar photovoltaic plant for on site use at Madrid Barajas Airport, generating 13,600MWh of clean energy p/a, avoiding 2980 tonnes of CO2. [more - original PR]