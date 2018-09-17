Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Sep-2018 11:35 AM

European enroute ATFM delays up 121% over first eight months of 2018

Eurocontrol published (Sep-2018) its Network Operations Report for Aug-2018. Highlights include:

  • Enroute air traffic flow management (ATFM) delays: Increased 64% year-on-year, average delay of 2.87 minutes. ATFM delays so far in 2018 are 121% higher year-on-year, at over 15 million minutes;
  • Traffic increased 3.5%, in line with the high forecast;
  • 36,966 movements on 31-Aug-2018, a record for the European aviation network;
  • 10 states added more than 50 daily movements, with GermanyGreece and Poland the top contributors. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More