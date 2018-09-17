17-Sep-2018 11:35 AM
European enroute ATFM delays up 121% over first eight months of 2018
Eurocontrol published (Sep-2018) its Network Operations Report for Aug-2018. Highlights include:
- Enroute air traffic flow management (ATFM) delays: Increased 64% year-on-year, average delay of 2.87 minutes. ATFM delays so far in 2018 are 121% higher year-on-year, at over 15 million minutes;
- Traffic increased 3.5%, in line with the high forecast;
- 36,966 movements on 31-Aug-2018, a record for the European aviation network;
- 10 states added more than 50 daily movements, with Germany, Greece and Poland the top contributors. [more - original PR]