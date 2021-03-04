Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Mar-2021 9:56 AM

European Court of Auditors to probe EC protection of air passenger rights during COVID-19

European Court of Auditors (ECA) launched (03-Mar-2021) an audit to assess whether the European Commission (EC) has been effectively safeguarding the rights of citizens who travelled by aircraft or booked flights during the coronavirus crisis. The ECA will:

  • Examine whether existing rules on air passenger rights are fit for purpose and resilient enough to deal with such a crisis;
  • Check whether the EC monitored that air passengers' rights were respected during the pandemic and took action accordingly;
  • Assess whether EU member states took passenger rights into account when granting emergency state aid to the travel and transport industry. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More