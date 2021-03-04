European Court of Auditors to probe EC protection of air passenger rights during COVID-19

European Court of Auditors (ECA) launched (03-Mar-2021) an audit to assess whether the European Commission (EC) has been effectively safeguarding the rights of citizens who travelled by aircraft or booked flights during the coronavirus crisis. The ECA will:

Examine whether existing rules on air passenger rights are fit for purpose and resilient enough to deal with such a crisis;

Check whether the EC monitored that air passengers' rights were respected during the pandemic and took action accordingly;

Assess whether EU member states took passenger rights into account when granting emergency state aid to the travel and transport industry. [more - original PR]