European Court of Auditors: PPPs in the EU total EUR336bn since the 1990s

European Court of Auditors published (20-Mar-2018) a report entitled: 'Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the EU: Widespread shortcomings and limited benefits'. The Court examined 12 EU co-financed PPPs. Findings include:

Since the 1990s, 1.75 million PPPs worth a total of EUR336 billion have reached financial close in the EU. Most PPPs have been implemented in the field of transport, which in 2016 accounted for one third of the entire year's investment, ahead of healthcare and education;

PPPs have allowed public authorities to procure large scale infrastructure through a single procedure, but they increased the risk of insufficient competition and thus putting contracting authorities in a weaker negotiating position;

Procuring PPPs typically requires negotiating on aspects that are usually not part of traditional procurement and therefore takes up more time than traditional projects. One third of the 12 audited projects were, with their procurement duration of 5-6.5 years, affected by considerable delays;

The majority of the audited PPPs were subject to considerable inefficiencies in the form of delays during construction and major cost increases;

For most of the audited projects, the PPP option was chosen without any prior comparative analysis of alternative options such as public sector comparator, thus failing to demonstrate that it was the one maximising value for money and protecting the public interest by ensuring a level playing field between PPPs and a traditional procurement.

The Court issued a range of recommendations, including mitigating the financial impact of delays and renegotiations on the cost of PPPs borne by the public partner, basing the selection of the PPP option on sound comparative analyses on the best procurement option, establishing clear PPP policies and strategies and to improve the EU framework for better PPP project effectiveness. [more - original PR]