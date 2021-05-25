European Council calls for aviation ban and ICAO investigation of Ryanair forced landing in Belarus

European Council issued (24-May-2021) a strong condemnation of the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus, on 23-May-2021. Among a variety of actions, the European Council called on ICAO to urgently investigate this unprecedented and unacceptable incident; called on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus; called on the Council to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines. [more - original PR]