27-Apr-2023 11:22 AM
European Council and Parliament reach agreement to decarbonise the aviation sector
European Council and European Parliament reached (25-Apr-2023) a provisional political agreement on a proposal aiming to decarbonise the aviation sector and create a level playing field for sustainable air transport, as part of the ReFuelEU Aviation initiative. Key elements of the agreement include:
- From 2025 at least 2% of aviation fuels will be green, increasing to 6% in 2030, 20% in 2035, 34% in 2040, 42% in 2045 and 70% in 2050. In addition, from 2030 1.2% of the fuel mix must comprise synthetic fuels like e-kerosene, increasing to 2% in 2032, 5% in 2035 and progressively reaching 35% in 2050;
- Establishment of a transitional period allowing fuel suppliers to reach the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending mandate as a weighted average of the quantities they have supplied across the EU;
- Obligation for aircraft operators to ensure that the yearly quantity of aviation fuel uplifted at a given EU airport is at least 90% of the yearly aviation fuel required;
- Reporting obligations for fuel suppliers and aircraft operators;
- Rules on the competent authorities, to be designated by the member states to enforce this regulation, and rules on fines;
- Main amendments to the Commission's proposal:
- Extension of the scope regarding EU airports and aircraft operators;
- Extension of the scope of eligible SAF and synthetic aviation fuels. For biofuels, the scope is extended to other certified biofuels complying with the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) sustainability and emissions saving criteria, up to a maximum of 70%, with the exception of biofuels from food and feed crops and the addition of two fuels (hydrogen and synthetic low-carbon aviation fuels);
- Introduction of the possibility for the competent authorities of the member states to grant an exemption from the tankering provisions for certain flights in the event of serious and recurrent operational difficulties or structural difficulties in the supply of fuel in accordance with identified criteria;
- Promotion of hydrogen at EU airports;
- Creation of a EU labelling scheme about environmental performance for aircraft operators using SAF will help consumers make informed choices and will promote greener flights;
- Data collection and the reporting obligations reinforced to monitor the effects of this regulation on the competitiveness of EU operators and platforms, and to improve knowledge of the non-CO2 effects of air transport emissions;
- New considerations that the Commission is expected to include in its report in 2027, such as the impact of this regulation on connectivity, on carbon leakage and distortions of competition, and on the future use of hydrogen and electricity.
The provisional political agreement is now subject to formal approval by the two co-legislators. [more - original PR - European Council] [more - original PR - European Parliament]