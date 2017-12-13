European Commission issues warning on post Brexit EU-UK connectivity

European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport issued (11-Dec-2017) the following guidance on post Brexit UK-EU connectivity: "As of the withdrawal date, the operating licences granted to airlines by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority will no longer be valid EU operating licences... Air carriers of the United Kingdom will no longer enjoy traffic rights under any air transport agreement to which the Union is a party, be it to or from the territory of the United Kingdom, be it to or from the territory of any of the EU Member States". [more - original PR]