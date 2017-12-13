European Commission warns of potential effects of Brexit on EU Member States

European Commission warned (12-Dec-2017) on the effects of Brexit on carriers based in EU Member Sates. The Commission said Brexit in its current form could see States no longer enjoy traffic rights to or from the UK. The Commission warned rights under cooperative market arrangements including leasing, intermodal service or operational flexibility, may also be affected. The Commission concluded: "Carriers of the EU Member States may no longer have access to designation/traffic rights so far available under the bilateral air transport agreements between the UK and a third country on account of the principle of EU designation accepted by the third country concerned". [more - original PR]