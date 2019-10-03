European Commission: US decision to apply countermeasures over Airbus would be counterproductive

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström stated (02-Oct-2019) the EU "takes note of the decision" of the WTO arbitration panel concerning subsidies provided for Airbus, and also notes the "level of possible countermeasures" which could be imposed by the US. She said the EU remains of the view that "even if the United States obtains authorisation from the WTO Dispute Settlement Body, opting for applying countermeasures now would be short sighted and counterproductive". The EU has "unchanged" readiness to find a fair settlement, but if the US decides to impose WTO authorised countermeasures, "it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same" she said. [more - original PR]