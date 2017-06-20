EU and UK agree timeline for Brexit negotiations

UK and the European Commission issued (19-Jun-2017) terms of reference for negotiations under Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union. Details include:

Initial negotiating groups were established for citizens' rights, financial settlement and other separation issues;

Negotiation rounds will be organised once every four weeks in principle.

As set out in the terms of reference, trade negotiations are yet to commence. EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said: "For both the European Union and the United Kingdom, a fair deal is possible and far better than no deal... That's why we will work all the time with the UK and never against the UK. There will be no hostility on my side. I will display a constructive attitude firmly based on the interests and support of the 27" (The Guardian, 19-Jun-2017). [more - original PR]