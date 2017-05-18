European Commission simplifies rules for public investment in airports

European Commission approved (17-May-2017) new state aid rules that exempt certain public support measures for ports, airports, culture and the outermost regions from prior Commission scrutiny. As regards airports, Member States can now make public investments in regional airports handling up to three million passengers p/a with full legal certainty and without prior control by the Commission. This will facilitate public investment in more than 420 airports across the EU (which account for about 13% of air traffic). The regulation also allows public authorities to cover operating costs of small airports handling up to 200,000 passengers per year. These small airports account for almost half of all airports in the EU but only 0.75% of air traffic. While they can make an important contribution to the connectivity of a region they are unlikely to distort competition in the EU Single Market. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "We want to ensure that companies can compete on equal terms in the Single Market – and we want to do so in the most efficient way. EU state aid rules are the same for all Member States. Today’s changes will save them time and trouble when investing in ports and airports, culture and the EU’s outermost regions, whilst preserving competition. They also allow the Commission to focus attention on state aid measures that have the biggest impact on competition in the Single Market, to be "big on big things and small on small things” to the benefit of all European citizens". [more - original PR]