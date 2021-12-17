European Commission sets minimum slot usage threshold of 64% for summer 2022

European Commission extended (15-Dec-2021) slot relief rules for the summer 2022 season (28-Mar-2022 until 29-Oct-2022), setting a minimum slot usage threshold of 64%. The commission also extended the 'justified non-use of slots' exception, which protects airlines' historic rights to slots in the event of state imposed COVID-19 measures severely impeding passengers' ability to travel. The commission stated that EUROCONTROL forecasts estimate traffic in 2022 will reach 89% of 2019 levels. [more - original PR]