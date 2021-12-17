Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Dec-2021 9:27 AM

European Commission sets minimum slot usage threshold of 64% for summer 2022

European Commission extended (15-Dec-2021) slot relief rules for the summer 2022 season (28-Mar-2022 until 29-Oct-2022), setting a minimum slot usage threshold of 64%. The commission also extended the 'justified non-use of slots' exception, which protects airlines' historic rights to slots in the event of state imposed COVID-19 measures severely impeding passengers' ability to travel. The commission stated that EUROCONTROL forecasts estimate traffic in 2022 will reach 89% of 2019 levels. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More