European Commission sends statement of objections over IAG acquisition of Air Europa

European Commission (EC) informed (26-Apr-2024) IAG of its preliminary view that IAG's proposed acquisition of sole control of Air Europa "may restrict competition in the market for passenger air transport services, in particular for routes within, to and from Spain". EC is concerned customers may face increased prices or decreased quality of services after the transaction. As a result of the investigation, which opened on 24-Jan-2024, EC is concerned the transaction may reduce competition on a certain number of the following routes:

Spanish domestic routes, notably where high speed trains do not provide an alternative, and on routes between peninsular Spain and the Balearic and Canary Islands. On such routes, IAG and Air Europa compete head-to-head. For a few of these routes, there will be no direct competition after the transaction. For other routes, competition appears limited and comes primarily from regional Spanish airlines and LCCs, such as Ryanair ;

; Short haul routes connecting Spain with countries in Europe and in the Middle East. On such routes, IAG and Air Europa compete or will compete head-to-head in the foreseeable future. Competition appears limited and comes primarily from LCCs, such as Ryanair, which in many cases operate from more remote airports, or from the incumbent carrier of the destination country;

Long haul routes connecting Spain with North and South America. On such routes, IAG and its joint venture partners compete or will compete head-to-head with Air Europa. For some of these routes, there will be no direct competition after the transaction. For other routes, competition from other airlines appears limited and both parties have relatively high market shares.

EC is concerned that, absent suitable remedies, the removal of Air Europa as an independent airline may have negative effects on competition in these already concentrated markets. IAG can now reply to the EC's statement of objections, consult the EC's case file and request an oral hearing. It also has the possibility to put forward remedies to address the preliminary competition concerns identified by the EC, which can be submitted until the remedy deadline on 10-Jun-2024. [more - original PR]