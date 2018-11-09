European Commission refers Portugal to ECJ due to slot allocation

European Commission (EC) referred (08-Nov-2018) Portugal to the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) for "its failure to fully and completely comply with the Court's judgment of 2016". The EC argued: "Portuguese authorities have not taken the necessary measures to comply with EU common rules on allocation of airport slots", failing to "provide the necessary safeguards regarding the functional and financial independence of the slot coordinator". The EC is requesting a fine of EUR1.8 million and daily fine of EUR7452 if full compliance is not achieved. [more - original PR]