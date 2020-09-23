European Commission proposes upgraded SES regulatory framework

European Commission proposed (22-Sep-2020) an upgrade of the Single European Sky (SES) regulatory framework, with the objective to modernise the management of European airspace and to establish more sustainable and efficient flightpaths. The EC believes it can reduce air transport emissions by 10% with the introduction of more direct routings and better management of flight paths. The proposal comes as the sharp drop in air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic calls for greater resilience of European ATM, by making it easier to adapt traffic capacities to demand. Actions proposed include:

Strengthening the European network and its management to avoid congestion and suboptimal flight routes;

Promoting a European market for data services needed for a better air traffic management;

Streamlining the economic regulation of air traffic services provided on behalf of EU member states to stimulate greater sustainability and resilience;

member states to stimulate greater sustainability and resilience;
Boosting better coordination for the definition, development and deployment of innovative solutions.