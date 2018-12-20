European Commission launches 'no deal' Brexit contingency action plan

European Commission implemented (19-Dec-2018) its 'no deal' Brexit contingency action plan delivering on commitments to to adopt all necessary 'no deal' proposals by the end of 2018. The plan involves 14 measures in a limited number of areas where a 'no deal' scenario would create disruption for citizens and businesses in the EU27 zone, including financial services, air transport, customs, and climate policy. Highlights of the plan include:

Transport: Regulation proposal to ensure temporary (for 12 months) provision of certain air services between the UK and the EU; Regulation proposal to extend temporarily (for nine months) the validity of certain aviation safety licences; Regulation to allow UK operators to temporarily (nine months) carry goods into the EU, provided the UK confers equivalent rights to EU road haulage operators and subject to fair competition conditions;

Customs and goods export: Delegated regulation to include the seas surrounding the UK in the provisions on time limits within which entry summary declarations and pre departure declarations have to be lodged prior to leaving or entering EU customs territory; Regulation proposal to add the UK to the list of countries for which a general authorisation to export dual use items is valid throughout the EU;

EU climate policy: Commission decision to temporarily suspend UK free allocation of emissions allowances, auctioning, and the exchange of international credits, effective 01-Jan-2019; Implementing decision to allow an appropriate allocation p/a to UK companies for accessing the EU27 market (until 31-Dec-2020); Implementing regulation to ensure reporting by companies differentiates between the EU market and the UK market to allow a correct allocation of quotas in the future. [more - original PR]

