20-Sep-2018 10:16 AM
European Commission issues communication on approach to connectivity with Asia
European Commission (19-Sep-2018 ) issued a 'Joint Communication' explaining the EU's approach to connecting Europe and Asia. According to the document:
- Connectivity is essentially about networks. These can be in the form of transport links, digital networks, energy networks and flows and the human dimension, where connectivity serves and facilitates human interaction;
- To work efficiently, connectivity requires internationally agreed practices, rules, conventions and technical standards, supported by international organisations and institutions that enable interoperability of networks and trade across borders;
- Multiple factors have made it increasingly urgent for the EU to formulate its policy on Euro-Asian connectivity. It allows the EU to strengthen its engagement with its partners, clearly laying out its expectations and the conditions of its cooperation, following a unified, cross-sectoral, and integrated approach;
- The European Commission has proposed to increase the EU's external action budget to EUR123 billion for the period 2021-2027, an increase of 30% year-on-year. Included in this proposal is an investment framework for external action, with an increased pool of EUR60 billion. Building on the EU's External Investment Plan, it will help to raise and leverage additional financial resources for sustainable development from the private sector. If the budget is agreed by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament, this increased funding would make a significant contribution to the EU's commitment to enhancing connectivity between Europe and Asia;
- The EU wants to engage more and wants to improve connectivity between Europe and Asia on these mutually-beneficial terms. It will proactively seek to identify synergies between our and our partners' connectivity strategies, such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategies of Japan and the US, as well as ASEAN's Connectivity 2025, among others, in order to jointly foster sustainable connectivity across Europe and Asia. [more - original PR]