European Commission finds ITA not liable for EUR900m in illegal state aid for Alitalia

European Commission (EC) found (10-Sep-2021) Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) is not the economic successor of Alitalia and is therefore not liable to repay EUR900 million in illegal state aid received by Alitalia. The EC also found that Italy's capital injections of EUR1.35 billion into ITA are in line with market conditions, and therefore do not amount to State aid under EU rules. EC EVP in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said Italy has demonstrated a "clear break" between Alitalia and ITA, and that its investment in ITA is "in line with terms that a private investor would have accepted". According to the EC, the plan designed by Italy includes "a number of elements to ensure economic discontinuity between the two companies":

A "significantly reduced perimeter" of aviation activities. The carrier will operate less than half of Alitalia's fleet, focusing on profitable routes and dropping loss-making ones. Italy also committed to only using a number of Alitalia's take-off and landing slots commensurate to flight capacity;

ITA will only take over limited parts of Alitalia's handling and maintenance businesses. These businesses are to be sold in "open, transparent, non-discriminatory and unconditional" tenders. ITA will only be able to bid for a majority stake in the ground handling business at Rome Fiumicino Airport , and it will only be able to bid for a minority stake in Alitalia 's maintenance business unit;

, and it will only be able to bid for a minority stake in 's maintenance business unit; Alitalia's brand will be sold in an "open, transparent, non-discriminatory and unconditional" tender to the highest bidder. ITA will be able to bid in competition with other bidders;

Alitalia's loyalty programme MilleMiglia will be sold in an "open, transparent, non-discriminatory and unconditional" tender, to which ITA will not be able to participate. This is to avoid direct transfers of customers between the two companies. [more - original PR]