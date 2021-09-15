European Commission concludes EUR900m in state aid to Alitalia was illegal

European Commission concluded (09-Sep-2021) two state loans totalling EUR900 million, granted by Italy to Alitalia in 2017, are illegal under EU state aid rules. Italy must therefore recover the illegal state aid, plus interest, from Alitalia. An investigation found the aid provided the carrier with an unfair advantage over its competitors. It also showed that, when granting the two loans to Alitalia, Italy did not act like a private investor would have done, as it did not assess in advance the probability of repayment of the loans, plus interest. In this respect, the European Commission's assessment of Alitalia's financial statements at the time showed that Alitalia was unlikely to be able to generate enough cash to repay the State loans by their maturity dates, nor could it sell its assets to raise enough cash for the debt repayment. Alitalia is 49% owned by Etihad Investment Holding Company and 51% owned by MIDCO SpA, which, itself, is 100% owned by Compagnia Aerea Italiana SpA, a consortium of Italian banks and other companies. In Feb-2020, the European Commission opened a separate formal investigation to assess whether a EUR400 million loan granted by Italy to Alitalia in 2019 constitutes State aid and whether it complies with the rules on State aid to companies in difficulty. This investigation is ongoing. [more - original PR]