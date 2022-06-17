Become a CAPA Member
17-Jun-2022 12:20 PM

European Commission assigns 18 TAP slots at Lisbon Airport to easyJet

European Commission assigned (16-Jun-2022) 18 daily slots at Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport to easyJet. The slots will be made available by TAP Air Portugal to mitigate possible undue competition distortions created by the USD2.6 billion in restructuring aid that TAP Portugal Group received from Portugal's Government, as approved by the Commission in Dec-2021. easyJet will be able to begin operating new routes from the slots from 30-Oct-2022. [more - original PR]

