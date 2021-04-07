European Commission approves up to EUR4bn for France to recapitalise Air France

European Commission approved (06-Apr-2021) French plans to grant up to EUR4 billion for the recapitalisation of Air France through its holding company. The measure was approved under the State Aid Temporary Framework. European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager stated: "The public support will come with strings attached, in particular to ensure the French state is sufficiently remunerated, and further measures to limit distortions of competition". The recapitalisation by France, which is part of the first step of the recapitalisation plan of the group, comprises:

The conversion of the EUR3 billion state loan already granted by France into a hybrid capital instrument;

A capital injection by the state, through the subscription of new shares in a share capital increase opened to existing shareholders and the market, in a limit of EUR1 billion depending on the size of this operation;

KLM, the other strategic subsidiary of the Air France-KLM group, will not benefit from this aid.