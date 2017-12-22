Deutsche Lufthansa AG welcomes antitrust approval to acquire LGW

Deutsche Lufthansa AG welcomed (21-Dec-2017) antitrust approval for the proposed acquisition of LGW Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter. Lufthansa will takeover all LGW personnel, with employees to transfer to Eurowings with their current contracts. With additional recruitment, the number of personnel in LGW's flight operations should rise to up to 870 in 2018. The acquisition of LGW, scheduled for completion in Jan-2018, will see 33 aircraft added to the Eurowings fleet, comprising 20 Bombardier Q400s and 13 A320 family aircraft. Eurowings CEO and Lufthansa board member Thorsten Dirks said the approval is an "encouraging development". [more - original PR - English/German] [more - original PR - II]
22-Dec-2017 8:12 AM