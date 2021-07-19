European Commission approves EUR67m for expansion of La Reunion Roland Garros Airport

European Commission approved (16-Jul-2021) EUR67 million in funding for the expansion of La Reunion Roland Garros Airport. The investment from the European Regional Investment Fund will enable "major" renovations and increase the airport's capacity from 2.1 million to 3.5 million passengers p/a. The investment will focus on the renovation of the passenger arrival area, the departure terminal, car parks and the baggage control and sorting system. Photovoltaic panels will be installed, and natural ventilation will be established to reduce the need for air conditioning. The project is expected to allow the development of regional and international freight and passenger connectivity, increasing the airport's competitiveness and reducing its dependence on government subsidies. [more - original PR]