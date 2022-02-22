European Commission approves EUR6.1m Cyprus airline incentive scheme

European Commission approved (18-Feb-2022) a EUR6.1 million Cyprus incentive scheme for carriers affected by the pandemic. The scheme is a reintroduction of an aid measure approved by the Commission on 01-Jul-2020, which expired on 31-Dec-2021. Under the scheme, the support will take the form of direct grants. The measure will be open to all interested airlines operating routes to and from Cyprus. [more - original PR]