European Commission approves EUR24.7m in Italian state aid to compensate Alitalia

European Commission approved (26-Mar-2021) EUR24.7 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia, following a review that found the support was in line with EU state aid rules. The support is aimed at compensating the airline for the damages it suffered on certain routes due to the coronavirus outbreak between 01-Nov-2020 and 31-Dec-2020. The European Commission is continuing its investigations into past support measures to Alitalia and it remains in contact with Italy concerning plans for the carrier and compliance with EU rules. [more - original PR]