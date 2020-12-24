European Commission approves EUR120m direct govt grant for Aegean Airlines

European Commission approved (23-Dec-2020) state aid measures in the form of a EUR120 million direct grant to the carrier for damages suffered due to travel restrictions implemented in the EU to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The aid is conditioned upon the airline successfully effecting a private investor share capital increase of EUR60 million. Additionally, Greece will receive free warrants with a strike price equal to the price investors will be offered for new shares upon the capital increase. Warrants will be exercisable any time during the period between two to five years after the disbursement of the support by the Greek state so as for the Greek State to benefit from any future upside in the share value of the company. Warrants received by Greece will have rights for the acquisition of shares representing 11.5% of the company's common shares post share capital increase. The carrier plans to complete all of these conditions in the first three to four months of 2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]