European Commission and State of Qatar initial aviation agreement

European Commission and Qatar initialled (04-Mar-2019) an aviation agreement with the State of Qatar, which could generate economic benefits of EUR3 billion over the period 2019 to 2025 and create approximately 2000 jobs by 2025, according to an independent economic study undertaken on behalf of the EU. Details of the agreement include:

A gradual market opening over a period of five years to EU member states that have not fully liberalised direct connections for passengers;

Provisions on fair competition with enforcement mechanisms to avoid distortions of competition and abuses that negatively affect the operations of EU airlines in the EU or in third countries;

Transparency provisions in line with international reporting and accounting standards to ensure obligations are fully respected;

Provisions on social matters committing the parties to improve social and labour policies;

A forum for meetings to address all issues and mechanisms to resolve any disputes;

Provisions facilitating business transactions, including the removal of existing obligations for EU airlines to work through a local sponsor.

Both parties will prepare the signature of the agreement following their respective internal procedures. The agreement will enter into force once both internal procedures have concluded. [more - original PR]