Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-May-2019 11:07 AM

European carriers EBIT down in 1Q2019, growth in passenger yields remains negative in Mar-2019

IATA, in its May-2019 Europe regional briefing, reported (27-May-2019) EBIT margin for European carriers fell by 4ppts year-on-year in 1Q2019, to -6% of revenues. IATA stated growth in passenger yields remained negative on all of the key domestic and international routes in the region in Mar-2019 as airlines struggle to recover rising operating costs. Within Europe was the key underperformer with yields down 13.5%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More