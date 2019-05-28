European carriers EBIT down in 1Q2019, growth in passenger yields remains negative in Mar-2019

IATA, in its May-2019 Europe regional briefing, reported (27-May-2019) EBIT margin for European carriers fell by 4ppts year-on-year in 1Q2019, to -6% of revenues. IATA stated growth in passenger yields remained negative on all of the key domestic and international routes in the region in Mar-2019 as airlines struggle to recover rising operating costs. Within Europe was the key underperformer with yields down 13.5%. [more - original PR]