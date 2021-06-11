European BARs call for Europe to implement harmonised travel procedures and regulations

Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG) joined (10-Jun-2021) a coalition with 10 other European boards of airline representatives (BAR) to call on European politicians, the European Council and the European Commission to implement harmonised procedures and regulations for travel as quickly as possible. The representatives of the European BARs strongly advocate for:

Coordinated entry and exit rules;

The recognition of vaccination, recovery and testing certificates;

Uniform declaration of risk areas, high incidence areas and areas of variant of concern;

Coordinated rules for travel between the EU and other potentially opening third countries, such as the US and China.

BARIG secretary general Michael Hoppe said there is "great dissatisfaction and uncertainty among European citizens" due to the "apparently uncoordinated and constantly changing approach of EU states with regard to travel regulations". The BARs advocating these demands include associations from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain. [more - original PR]