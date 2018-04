Eurocontrol announced (13-Apr-2018) traffic in Europe increased 2.6% in Mar-2018 and was "close to the baseline forecast". Nine states added more than 50 flights daily to the network with Spain, Turkey and Poland as the top contributors. Eurocontrol estimated 6600 movements were cancelled during Mar-2018 due to Storm Emma, representing 0.8% of expected traffic. [more - original PR]